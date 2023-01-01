Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda CX-5

41,780 KM

Details Description Features

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX|LEATHERETTE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX|LEATHERETTE

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  1. 9905375
  2. 9905375
  3. 9905375
Contact Seller

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
41,780KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9905375
  • Stock #: P5970
  • VIN: JM3KFACMXJ1372184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5970
  • Mileage 41,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Power rear liftgate, Leatherette trimmed upholstery, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, 6 speakers, Automatic levelling headlights, G-Vectoring Control, Dynamic Stability Control, Traction Control System, Emergency Brake Assist, 6 Airbags, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rearview camera (wide angle), Push Button Start, LED headlights, Auto on / off headlights, 7 colour touchscreen display, Navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory), Air conditioning with manual climate controls, cruise control and Much More...

Price listed online reflects an applied finance credit. Cash price may differ.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...

105 point safety and quality inspection.

Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.

3 days or 300km exchange policy **

Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**

Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dilawri Group of companies is Canadas largest automotive group representing 30 automotive brands in the automotive industry; throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia; since 1985. As a part of the Dilawri Group of Companies, we believe that every guest is unique and individual. We ensure your needs are always met, above and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

2018 Mazda CX-5 GS D...
 41,780 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 83,547 KM
$42,888 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 43,099 KM
$36,994 + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory