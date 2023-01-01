$34,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX|LEATHERETTE
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
$34,888
- Listing ID: 9905375
- Stock #: P5970
- VIN: JM3KFACMXJ1372184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,780 KM
Vehicle Description
Power rear liftgate, Leatherette trimmed upholstery, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, 6 speakers, Automatic levelling headlights, G-Vectoring Control, Dynamic Stability Control, Traction Control System, Emergency Brake Assist, 6 Airbags, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rearview camera (wide angle), Push Button Start, LED headlights, Auto on / off headlights, 7 colour touchscreen display, Navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory), Air conditioning with manual climate controls, cruise control and Much More...
Price listed online reflects an applied finance credit. Cash price may differ.
Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...
105 point safety and quality inspection.
Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.
3 days or 300km exchange policy **
Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**
Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms
401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.
Dilawri Group of companies is Canadas largest automotive group representing 30 automotive brands in the automotive industry; throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia; since 1985. As a part of the Dilawri Group of Companies, we believe that every guest is unique and individual. We ensure your needs are always met, above and beyond!
