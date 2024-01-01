$24,998+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab Diesel
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13908TR
- Mileage 232,995 KM
Vehicle Description
Unique Fully Featured Laramie 3.0 Ecco Diesel 4WD, All The Bells & Whistlles, Local Ontario Ownership With No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Copy Of The Report First Page Will Be Attached With This Add Pictures).
Outstading Shape & Condition, Chrystal White Over Black Leater Interior, In House Trade-In.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
