2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
Touring Navigation Leather Sunroof Carplay Lane Watch
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
22,629KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9445083
- Stock #: 11939
- VIN: 2HGFC3B9XKH450236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 11939
- Mileage 22,629 KM
Vehicle Description
The confident styling and impressive performance of this 2019 Honda Civic solidifies its sports car inspired evolution. This 2019 Honda Civic is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
With harmonious power, excellent handling capability, plus it's engaging driving dynamic, this 2019 Honda Civic is a highly compelling choice in the eco-friendly compact car segment. Regardless of your style preference or driving habits, this impressive Honda Civic will perfectly suit your wants and needs. The Civic offers the right amount of cargo space, an aggressive exterior design with sporty and sleek body lines, plus a comfortable and ergonomic interior layout that works well with all family sizes. This Civic easily makes a bold statement without saying a word! This low mileage coupe has just 22,629 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 174HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic's trim level is Touring. This Touring Civic is the top of luxury with leather trimmed seats, navigation, wireless charging, premium audio, SiriusXM, HR Radio, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting with fog lights, side mirror turn signals, auto dimming rearview mirror, and a HomeLink remote system. Other luxury features include power moonroof, collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, blind spot display, heated front seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with a proximity key, aluminum trimmed sport pedals, fog lights, paddle shifters, aluminum wheels, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Back Up Camera.
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Wireless Phone Charging
Sunroof
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
cruise
tilt
Rain Sensing Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
Side Camera
WIFI
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
