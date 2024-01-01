$1+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Limited
Location
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
905-828-1600
Certified
$1
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13523
- Mileage 136,603 KM
Vehicle Description
Luxury on Wheels: 2019 Ram 1500 Limited in Maximum Steel Metallic This 2019 Ram 1500 Limited in Maximum Steel Metallic is a stunning Limited 4x4 Crew Cab with Automatic transmission and a powerful engine. The Limited trim of this vehicle boasts premium features such as a spacious Crew Cab, advanced technology integration, luxurious interior materials, and innovative safety systems. With a sleek exterior design and refined details, this Ram 1500 Limited offers a sophisticated driving experience that combines style with functionality. Experience the epitome of luxury and performance with the 2019 Ram 1500 Limited. Elevate your daily commute with cutting-edge features, unparalleled comfort, and advanced safety technologies that ensure a smooth and enjoyable ride every time. Stand out on the road with the striking design and superior craftsmanship of this exceptional vehicle.
