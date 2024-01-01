Menu
Account
Sign In
Luxury on Wheels: 2019 Ram 1500 Limited in Maximum Steel Metallic This 2019 Ram 1500 Limited in Maximum Steel Metallic is a stunning Limited 4x4 Crew Cab with Automatic transmission and a powerful engine. The Limited trim of this vehicle boasts premium features such as a spacious Crew Cab, advanced technology integration, luxurious interior materials, and innovative safety systems. With a sleek exterior design and refined details, this Ram 1500 Limited offers a sophisticated driving experience that combines style with functionality. Experience the epitome of luxury and performance with the 2019 Ram 1500 Limited. Elevate your daily commute with cutting-edge features, unparalleled comfort, and advanced safety technologies that ensure a smooth and enjoyable ride every time. Stand out on the road with the striking design and superior craftsmanship of this exceptional vehicle.

2019 RAM 1500

136,603 KM

Details Description Features

$1

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$1

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
136,603KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFHT1KN598242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13523
  • Mileage 136,603 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury on Wheels: 2019 Ram 1500 Limited in Maximum Steel Metallic This 2019 Ram 1500 Limited in Maximum Steel Metallic is a stunning Limited 4x4 Crew Cab with Automatic transmission and a powerful engine. The Limited trim of this vehicle boasts premium features such as a spacious Crew Cab, advanced technology integration, luxurious interior materials, and innovative safety systems. With a sleek exterior design and refined details, this Ram 1500 Limited offers a sophisticated driving experience that combines style with functionality. Experience the epitome of luxury and performance with the 2019 Ram 1500 Limited. Elevate your daily commute with cutting-edge features, unparalleled comfort, and advanced safety technologies that ensure a smooth and enjoyable ride every time. Stand out on the road with the striking design and superior craftsmanship of this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Retractable Running Boards

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Limited for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Limited 136,603 KM $1 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 85,413 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Audi RS 5 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Audi RS 5 50,050 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Call Dealer

905-828-XXXX

(click to show)

905-828-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500