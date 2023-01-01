Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Escape

33,793 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid SUNROOF | NAVI | B&O SOUND | HYBRID

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid SUNROOF | NAVI | B&O SOUND | HYBRID

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  1. 9473445
  2. 9473445
  3. 9473445
  4. 9473445
  5. 9473445
  6. 9473445
  7. 9473445
  8. 9473445
  9. 9473445
  10. 9473445
  11. 9473445
  12. 9473445
  13. 9473445
  14. 9473445
  15. 9473445
  16. 9473445
  17. 9473445
  18. 9473445
  19. 9473445
  20. 9473445
  21. 9473445
  22. 9473445
  23. 9473445
Contact Seller

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

33,793KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9473445
  • Stock #: MB1046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,793 KM

Vehicle Description

Take it up a notch with this 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid that just arrived at our location.



Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.5L four (4) cylinder hybrid engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, B&O sound system, navigation, backup camera, heated front seats, driver memory seat, steering wheel-mounted controls, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, driver memory seat, automatic parking assist, automatic dual climate control, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM/XM radio and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybridwill bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2022 Hyundai Elantra...
 28,452 KM
$32,800 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 22,568 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Passport ...
 43,122 KM
$39,500 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

Call Dealer

877-879-XXXX

(click to show)

877-879-0091

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory