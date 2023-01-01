$36,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid SUNROOF | NAVI | B&O SOUND | HYBRID
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
- Listing ID: 9473445
- Stock #: MB1046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,793 KM
Vehicle Description
Take it up a notch with this 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid that just arrived at our location.
Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.5L four (4) cylinder hybrid engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, B&O sound system, navigation, backup camera, heated front seats, driver memory seat, steering wheel-mounted controls, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, driver memory seat, automatic parking assist, automatic dual climate control, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM/XM radio and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybridwill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Vehicle Features
