2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

Listing ID: 9487908

9487908 Stock #: 11979

11979 VIN: 4JGFB5KB7LA005139

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 37,576 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners PRESAFE Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot Active Parking Assist Automated Parking Sensors Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Running Boards Power Liftgate DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Rear fog lamps Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Jets Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 8-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Wireless Phone Charging Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats, Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Urethane Gear Shifter Material Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints Digital/Analog Appearance 4-Way Power Lumbar Support Hard-Drive Navigation 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat MB Apps Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 8 speakers Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Electric Power-Assist Steering Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 80 L Fuel Tank Axle ratio: 3.27 2 Skid Plates Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension 70-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel GVWR: 3,000 kgs (6,615 lbs) Lithium Ion Traction Battery 1 kWh Capacity Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist HEADS UP DISPLAY LASER CRUISE Premium audio system Power Tilt Wheel 360 degree camera WIFI AM / FM / CD Player 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Forward Crash Sensor Engine: 3.0L Turbo I6 736.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

