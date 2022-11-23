Menu
2021 Dodge Charger

69,948 KM

Details Description

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

2021 Dodge Charger

2021 Dodge Charger

GT

2021 Dodge Charger

GT

Location

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

69,948KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9365419
  Stock #: CS822
  VIN: 2C3CDXHG2MH518550

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 69,948 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Charger GT, with a V6 Cylinder Engine engine, features a TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC transmission, and generates 7.8 highway/12.4 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 69948 kilometers!


Dodge Charger GT Options:
This Dodge Charger GT offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System, Voice Recorder, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, HD Radio, MP3 Player.


Safety options include Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag.


Visit Us:
Find this Dodge Charger GT at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

