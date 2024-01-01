Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Mazda CX-5

59,524 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  1. 11312707
  2. 11312707
  3. 11312707
  4. 11312707
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
59,524KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBCM8M0130008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 32396L
  • Mileage 59,524 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

Used 2021 Jeep Gladiator Mojave for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Jeep Gladiator Mojave 32,355 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda CX-3 GT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Mazda CX-3 GT 73,331 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-9 GS-L for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Mazda CX-9 GS-L 40,619 KM $30,499 + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-5