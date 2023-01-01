2021 Mazda MAZDA3

$28,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 5 4 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9612367

9612367 Stock #: 12030

12030 VIN: JM1BPADL6M1324567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 74,543 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Rain Sensing Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Tires: 215/45R18 AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Windows Sunroof Comfort air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience tilt Proximity Key Seating Memory Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.63 Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 50 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode, drive selection switch and paddle shifters 65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Safety Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Driver Monitoring-Alert Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist HEADS UP DISPLAY LASER CRUISE Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 360 degree camera AM / FM / CD Player Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot SiriusXM Traffic Plus & Travel Link Services -inc: complimentary 5-year trial subscription Wheels: 18" Light Grey High Lustre Finish Alloy Heated Front Seats (3 Settings) -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver's seat w/lumbar support and memory function and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat

