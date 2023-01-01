$28,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GT No Accident Carplay Navi Sunroof HUD 360 CAM Bose
74,543KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Innovative performance isn't just about power it's about an engaging, responsive drive that connects you to the road. This 2021 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Like all Mazdas, this 2021 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. Born from our obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through our design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capture movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, you'll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel, and top notch technology for the modern era.This sedan has 74,525 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mazda3's trim level is SEDAN. This top of the line GT offers more luxury, safety and convenience with features such as navigation, a power sunroof, leather heated seats, a Bose premium audio system with 12 speakers and SiriusXM. Additional features include a large 8.8 inch colour touchscreen with Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, larger aluminum wheels, LED adaptive front-lighting, a heated leather steering wheel, lane keep assist, a Smart City brake system and distance pacing cruise control. You will also get a blind spot monitoring system with rear cross traffic alert, a proximity key for push button start and advanced keyless entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Tires: 215/45R18 AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sunroof
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
tilt
Proximity Key
Memory Seats
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.63 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode, drive selection switch and paddle shifters
65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
LASER CRUISE
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
360 degree camera
AM / FM / CD Player
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
SiriusXM Traffic Plus & Travel Link Services -inc: complimentary 5-year trial subscription
Wheels: 18" Light Grey High Lustre Finish Alloy
Heated Front Seats (3 Settings) -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver's seat w/lumbar support and memory function and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5