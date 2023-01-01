New and Used BMW X3 for Sale in Mississauga, ON

Menu
Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Nav
$31,590
+ tax & lic
52,922KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Burlington, ON

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i
$37,800
+ tax & lic
78,147KM
Motorline Auto Group

Burlington, ON

Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i - M SPORT - Heads-up Display - Sport Seats - Navi - Roof - Leather for sale in North York, ON

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i - M SPORT - Heads-up Display - Sport Seats - Navi - Roof - Leather
$29,587
+ tax & lic
78,069KM
Mid Toronto Auto Sales

North York, ON

Used 2013 BMW X3 35i AWD - NAVI - BACK-UP CAMERA - LEATHER - PANORA for sale in Burlington, ON

2013 BMW X3

35i AWD - NAVI - BACK-UP CAMERA - LEATHER - PANORA
$21,888
+ tax & lic
57,900KM
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Burlington, ON

Used 2020 BMW X3 xDrive130i for sale in Maple, ON

2020 BMW X3

xDrive130i
$43,887
+ tax & lic
30,911KM
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i | Leather | Pano Roof | Navi | Cam ++ for sale in Oshawa, ON

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i | Leather | Pano Roof | Navi | Cam ++
$29,995
+ tax & lic
135,923KM
True North Automobiles

Oshawa, ON

Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i Navigation Blindspot Panoramic Roof Carplay for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i Navigation Blindspot Panoramic Roof Carplay
$34,995
+ tax & lic
68,683KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i M-SPORT LEATHER NAVI PANO/ROOF HUD CAM for sale in North York, ON

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i M-SPORT LEATHER NAVI PANO/ROOF HUD CAM
$24,990
+ tax & lic
141,073KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2016 BMW X3 35I |NAVI|BACKUP|CLEAN CARFAX|PANO ROOF| for sale in Oakville, ON

2016 BMW X3

35I |NAVI|BACKUP|CLEAN CARFAX|PANO ROOF|
$25,888
+ tax & lic
116,926KM
S.S. Auto Group

Oakville, ON

Used 2017 BMW X3 //M SPORT | PREMIUM | HEAD UP for sale in North York, ON

2017 BMW X3

//M SPORT | PREMIUM | HEAD UP
$22,985
+ tax & lic
147,211KM
Total Auto Sales

North York, ON

Used 2020 BMW X3 Sports Activity Vehicle for sale in Vaughan, ON

2020 BMW X3

Sports Activity Vehicle
$43,888
+ tax & lic
74,000KM
Autobase

Vaughan, ON

Used 2019 BMW X3 XDRIVE30I | CLEAN CARFAX | NAVIGATION | HTD SEATS for sale in Oakville, ON

2019 BMW X3

XDRIVE30I | CLEAN CARFAX | NAVIGATION | HTD SEATS
$38,980
+ tax & lic
58,838KM
Lockwood Kia

Oakville, ON

Used 2016 BMW X3 xDrive28i for sale in Oakville, ON

2016 BMW X3

xDrive28i
$23,995
+ tax & lic
125,000KM
MMS Motors

Oakville, ON

Used 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i Navigation Panoramic Roof Blindspot Ambient Light for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 BMW X3

xDrive30i Navigation Panoramic Roof Blindspot Ambient Light
$41,995
+ tax & lic
76,959KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Oakville, ON

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i
$36,357
+ tax & lic
57,490KM
Oak-Land Ford

Oakville, ON

Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i for sale in Markham, ON

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i
$29,295
+ tax & lic
76,588KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Moonroof, Nav
$29,590
+ tax & lic
82,497KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e, Plug-In Hybrid, Navi, Pano Roof! for sale in Clarington, ON

2021 BMW X3

xDrive30e, Plug-In Hybrid, Navi, Pano Roof!
$49,995
+ tax & lic
74,790KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i No Accident Panoramic Roof Blindspot Ambient Light Carplay for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 BMW X3

xDrive30i No Accident Panoramic Roof Blindspot Ambient Light Carplay
$41,995
+ tax & lic
77,750KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 BMW X3 28i, AWD, Leather Panama Roof, Low KM, 3/Y Warrant for sale in Toronto, ON

2013 BMW X3

28i, AWD, Leather Panama Roof, Low KM, 3/Y Warrant
$14,800
+ tax & lic
122,000KM
Auto Cross Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 BMW X3 3.0L M40i! No Reported Accidents! Safety Incl.! for sale in Whitby, ON

2018 BMW X3

3.0L M40i! No Reported Accidents! Safety Incl.!
$41,988
+ tax & lic
86,795KM
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Whitby, ON

Used 2014 BMW X3 AWD 4dr SAV for sale in North York, ON

2014 BMW X3

AWD 4dr SAV
$21,880
+ tax & lic
65,000KM
AutoPluto

North York, ON

Used 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i for sale in Markham, ON

2015 BMW X3

xDrive28i
$14,995
+ tax & lic
191,019KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Used 2014 BMW X3 AWD 4dr xDrive28i for sale in Oakville, ON

2014 BMW X3

AWD 4dr xDrive28i
$15,999
+ tax & lic
157,999KM
Toronto Car Experts

Oakville, ON

Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Moonroof for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Moonroof
$32,590
+ tax & lic
97,347KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i, Turbo, Navi, Pano Roof, Back Up Cam! for sale in Clarington, ON

2021 BMW X3

xDrive30i, Turbo, Navi, Pano Roof, Back Up Cam!
$43,995
+ tax & lic
80,750KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Moonroof, Nav
$36,590
+ tax & lic
79,535KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2012 BMW X3 35i No Accident Panoramic Roof Park Assist Heated Seats for sale in Mississauga, ON

2012 BMW X3

35i No Accident Panoramic Roof Park Assist Heated Seats
$10,995
+ tax & lic
207,993KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i for sale in North York, ON

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i
$27,990
+ tax & lic
80,569KM
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2016 BMW X3 //M SPORT | NAVI | PANO | RIMS for sale in North York, ON

2016 BMW X3

//M SPORT | NAVI | PANO | RIMS
$23,985
+ tax & lic
127,408KM
Total Auto Sales

North York, ON

Used 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i|NAV|LED|CREAMLEATHER|AMBIENT|PANOROOF|++ for sale in North York, ON

2021 BMW X3

xDrive30i|NAV|LED|CREAMLEATHER|AMBIENT|PANOROOF|++
$42,995
+ tax & lic
93,630KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2019 BMW X3 2.0L xDrive30i! Heads Up Display! Clean CarFax! for sale in Whitby, ON

2019 BMW X3

2.0L xDrive30i! Heads Up Display! Clean CarFax!
$38,988
+ tax & lic
47,040KM
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Whitby, ON

Used 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Moonroof for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Moonroof
$40,990
+ tax & lic
21,526KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 BMW X3 xDrive28i - M PKG|NAVI|PANO|CAMERA|2xRIMS&TIRES for sale in North York, ON

2016 BMW X3

xDrive28i - M PKG|NAVI|PANO|CAMERA|2xRIMS&TIRES
$26,485
+ tax & lic
141,000KM
Monaco Motorcars Inc

North York, ON

Used 2018 BMW X3 INDIVIDUAL LINE | PREMIUM | 21IN RIMS for sale in North York, ON

2018 BMW X3

INDIVIDUAL LINE | PREMIUM | 21IN RIMS
$30,485
+ tax & lic
127,970KM
Total Auto Sales

North York, ON

Used 2018 BMW X3 M40i - NAVI - PANO ROOF - REVERSE CAM for sale in Oakville, ON

2018 BMW X3

M40i - NAVI - PANO ROOF - REVERSE CAM
$45,888
+ tax & lic
57,000KM
Roger's Motors

Oakville, ON

Used 2019 BMW X3 xDrive 30i No Accident navigation Blindspot Panoramic Roof Carplay for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 BMW X3

xDrive 30i No Accident navigation Blindspot Panoramic Roof Carplay
$39,995
+ tax & lic
46,965KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e, Plug-In Hybrid, Navi, Heated Seats! for sale in Brampton, ON

2022 BMW X3

xDrive30e, Plug-In Hybrid, Navi, Heated Seats!
$52,995
+ tax & lic
51,981KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e, Plug-In Hybrid, Navi, Back Up Cam! for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 BMW X3

xDrive30e, Plug-In Hybrid, Navi, Back Up Cam!
$50,995
+ tax & lic
51,158KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i PANORAMIC ROOF|LOADED|NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED for sale in Concord, ON

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i PANORAMIC ROOF|LOADED|NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED
$29,995
+ tax & lic
127,562KM
Skyline Auto

Concord, ON

Used 2016 BMW X3 AWD 4dr xDrive28i for sale in Hamilton, ON

2016 BMW X3

AWD 4dr xDrive28i
$24,990
+ tax & lic
106,000KM
Acen Motors Inc.

Hamilton, ON

Used 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i Carplay Panoramic Roof Ambient Light Blindspot for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 BMW X3

xDrive30i Carplay Panoramic Roof Ambient Light Blindspot
$38,995
+ tax & lic
48,627KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 BMW X3 M M-SPORT | M-ENHANCED PKG | M-SPORT EXHAUST for sale in Vaughan, ON

2020 BMW X3

M M-SPORT | M-ENHANCED PKG | M-SPORT EXHAUST
$65,910
+ tax & lic
45,815KM
Toronto Auto Brokers

Vaughan, ON

Used 2019 BMW X3 xDrive 30i Navigation Carplay Blindspot Panoramic Roof for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 BMW X3

xDrive 30i Navigation Carplay Blindspot Panoramic Roof
$36,995
+ tax & lic
52,276KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 BMW X3 //M SPORT | NAVI | PANO | LIKE NEW for sale in North York, ON

2017 BMW X3

//M SPORT | NAVI | PANO | LIKE NEW
$26,985
+ tax & lic
109,592KM
Total Auto Sales

North York, ON

Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i - Heads-up Display - Sport Seats - Navi - Roof - Leather - M3 pkg - No Accidents - Like New Condition for sale in North York, ON

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i - Heads-up Display - Sport Seats - Navi - Roof - Leather - M3 pkg - No Accidents - Like New Condition
$30,986
+ tax & lic
102,384KM
Mid Toronto Auto Sales

North York, ON

Used 2013 BMW X3 28i AS-IS for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 BMW X3

28i AS-IS
$7,600
+ tax & lic
271,917KM
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i No Accident Carplay Blindspot Panoramic Roof Ambient Light for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i No Accident Carplay Blindspot Panoramic Roof Ambient Light
$35,995
+ tax & lic
61,612KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i (A8) NAVI/LEATHER/SUNROOF for sale in Concord, ON

2012 BMW X3

xDrive35i (A8) NAVI/LEATHER/SUNROOF
$17,977
+ tax & lic
112,152KM
Seven View Chrysler

Concord, ON

Used 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i / M SPORT PKG/DRIVING ASSISTANT/PANO for sale in Vaughan, ON

2020 BMW X3

xDrive30i / M SPORT PKG/DRIVING ASSISTANT/PANO
$38,898
+ tax & lic
92,703KM
Northline Motors Inc.

Vaughan, ON

