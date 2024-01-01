Menu
New and Used Ford Explorer for Sale in Mississauga, ON

Used 2022 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD for sale in Brampton, ON

2022 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD
$35,900 + tax & lic
70,500KM
Black
#9 Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum MOONROOF | MASSAGE SEATS | 400HP for sale in Waterloo, ON

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum MOONROOF | MASSAGE SEATS | 400HP
$44,998 + tax & lic
39,558KM
Black
Parkway Ford Sales

Waterloo, ON

Used 2021 Ford Explorer XLT No Accident Navigation Panoramic Roof Remote Start for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT No Accident Navigation Panoramic Roof Remote Start
$35,995 + tax & lic
77,629KM
Black
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2021 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT
$39,990 + tax & lic
55,247KM
Grey
Brock Ford Sales

Niagara Falls, ON

Used 2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD PANO ROOF 7 PASSENGER for sale in Richmond Hill, ON

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD PANO ROOF 7 PASSENGER
$27,950 + tax & lic
103,000KM
Black
Summit Auto Brokers

Richmond Hill, ON

Used 2017 Ford Explorer AWD POLICE INTERCEPTOR UTILITY for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Ford Explorer

AWD POLICE INTERCEPTOR UTILITY
$11,300 + tax & lic
201,647KM
White
AJS Auto Sales

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Ford Explorer

LIMITED
$46,995 + tax & lic
27,950KM
Black
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

New 2024 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Mississauga, ON

2024 Ford Explorer

ST
$69,625 + tax & lic
10KM
Stone Blue Metallic
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Ford Explorer PLATINUM | 4X4 | V6 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV for sale in Brantford, ON

2018 Ford Explorer

PLATINUM | 4X4 | V6 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV
$24,888 + tax & lic
167,840KM
blue metallic
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Used 2018 Ford Explorer 7 PASSENGER!! for sale in Barrie, ON

2018 Ford Explorer

7 PASSENGER!!
SOLD
148,700KM
Black
Eckert Auto Sales

Barrie, ON

Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Cam, Navigation for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Cam, Navigation
$25,990 + tax & lic
73,158KM
Grey
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Ford Explorer ST 4WD for sale in Brantford, ON

2021 Ford Explorer

ST 4WD
$43,999 + tax & lic
81,112KM
Black
Brant County Ford

Brantford, ON

Used 2013 Ford Explorer XLT No Accident Leather Blindspot Navigation for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Ford Explorer

XLT No Accident Leather Blindspot Navigation
$12,995 + tax & lic
161,529KM
Black
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT **FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST +** for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT **FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST +**
$32,500 + tax & lic
75,861KM
Agate Black
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2022 Ford Explorer XLT | 4X4 | LEATHER |PANO ROOF | NAV |CO-PILOT360+ for sale in Brantford, ON

2022 Ford Explorer

XLT | 4X4 | LEATHER |PANO ROOF | NAV |CO-PILOT360+
$38,888 + tax & lic
40,745KM
Blue
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Used 2022 Ford Explorer Timberline for sale in Cayuga, ON

2022 Ford Explorer

Timberline
$42,495 + tax & lic
61,089KM
Black
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD | IN TRANSIT, NOT ARRIVED for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD | IN TRANSIT, NOT ARRIVED
$30,964 + tax & lic
28,197KM
Silver
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT | 4WD | 21 IN GUELPH, BY APPT. ONLY for sale in Kitchener, ON

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT | 4WD | 21 IN GUELPH, BY APPT. ONLY
$31,493 + tax & lic
89,911KM
Black
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Ford Explorer Limited ADAP-CC ROOF P/GATE HTD-SW for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2019 Ford Explorer

Limited ADAP-CC ROOF P/GATE HTD-SW
$22,998 + tax & lic
201,227KM
White
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT | 4X4 |LEATHER | NAV | CO-PILOT 360+ |20

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT | 4X4 |LEATHER | NAV | CO-PILOT 360+ |20" RIMS
$32,888 + tax & lic
68,005KM
White
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Used 2016 Ford Explorer CERTIFIED, SUPER CLEAN, ALL WHEEL DRIVE,REAR CAMER for sale in Mississauga, ON

2016 Ford Explorer

CERTIFIED, SUPER CLEAN, ALL WHEEL DRIVE,REAR CAMER
Sale
$10,985 + tax & lic
208,000KM
Black
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2021 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Ford Explorer

ST
$48,998 + tax & lic
45,968KM
Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Oakville, ON

2018 Ford Explorer

LIMITED
$22,988 + tax & lic
159,366KM
Black
Kennedy Ford

Oakville, ON

Used 2012 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Hamilton, ON

2012 Ford Explorer

XLT
$10,995 + tax & lic
156,770KM
Silver
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Hamilton, ON

Used 2019 Ford Explorer Limited **VERY LOW MILEAGE** for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2019 Ford Explorer

Limited **VERY LOW MILEAGE**
$34,500 + tax & lic
32,830KM
Red
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2016 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Cayuga, ON

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT
$11,495 + tax & lic
213,251KM
Silver
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2021 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD for sale in Burlington, ON

2021 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD
$36,999 + tax & lic
76,336KM
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
Leggat Discovery Ford

Burlington, ON

Used 2013 Ford Explorer CERTIFIED, XLT, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, LOW KM for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Ford Explorer

CERTIFIED, XLT, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, LOW KM
Sale
$8,985 + tax & lic
151,000KM
Red
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2021 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Cayuga, ON

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT
$32,995 + tax & lic
106,398KM
Black
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2017 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr XLT for sale in Brantford, ON

2017 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr XLT
$19,999 + tax & lic
150,257KM
White
Brant County Ford

Brantford, ON

Used 2016 Ford Explorer 4X4 | V6 | REAR CAM | 7 PASSENGER | LOW KMS! for sale in Brantford, ON

2016 Ford Explorer

4X4 | V6 | REAR CAM | 7 PASSENGER | LOW KMS!
$22,888 + tax & lic
81,538KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Used 2023 Ford Explorer ST-Line B&O SOUND SYS. | SYNC3 | CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS for sale in Oakville, ON

2023 Ford Explorer

ST-Line B&O SOUND SYS. | SYNC3 | CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS
$50,997 + tax & lic
38,970KM
Green
Oak-Land Ford

Oakville, ON

Used 2019 Ford Explorer XLT Certified!Naviagtion!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT Certified!Naviagtion!WeApproveAllCredit!
$21,000 + tax & lic
167,000KM
White
AutoMarket

Guelph, ON

Used 2018 Ford Explorer AWD-BACKUP CAMERA-POLICE PKG-CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Ford Explorer

AWD-BACKUP CAMERA-POLICE PKG-CERTIFIED
$15,988 + tax & lic
174,000KM
Black
Lucky Motorcars Inc

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Cam, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Cam, Nav
$22,990 + tax & lic
126,610KM
Grey
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Cayuga, ON

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT
$29,495 + tax & lic
80,540KM
Black
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2021 Ford Explorer Limited MOONROOF | TRAILER TOW PKG | HEATED STEERING WHEEL for sale in Waterloo, ON

2021 Ford Explorer

Limited MOONROOF | TRAILER TOW PKG | HEATED STEERING WHEEL
$42,798 + tax & lic
35,192KM
Red
Parkway Ford Sales

Waterloo, ON

Used 2016 Ford Explorer Sport AWD * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Leather * 6 Passenger * Blindspot Assist * Cross Traffic Alert * Heated Steering Wheel * Android Auto/Apple Ca for sale in Cambridge, ON

2016 Ford Explorer

Sport AWD * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Leather * 6 Passenger * Blindspot Assist * Cross Traffic Alert * Heated Steering Wheel * Android Auto/Apple Ca
$21,995 + tax & lic
123,934KM
White
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2015 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD * 6 Passenger * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Leather Interior * Premium Sony Sound System * Sync Powered By Microsoft * Keyless Entry * Pus for sale in Cambridge, ON

2015 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD * 6 Passenger * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Leather Interior * Premium Sony Sound System * Sync Powered By Microsoft * Keyless Entry * Pus
$21,995 + tax & lic
118,429KM
Black
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT | 4X4 | TOUCHSCREEN | REAR CAM | ONLY 56KM! for sale in Brantford, ON

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT | 4X4 | TOUCHSCREEN | REAR CAM | ONLY 56KM!
$32,888 + tax & lic
56,437KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Used 2012 Ford Explorer 4WD for sale in Oshawa, ON

2012 Ford Explorer

4WD
$10,998 + tax & lic
199,009KM
Silver
Boss Auto

Oshawa, ON

Used 2021 Ford Explorer ** ST ** | MOONROOF | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | B&O SOUND for sale in Barrie, ON

2021 Ford Explorer

** ST ** | MOONROOF | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | B&O SOUND
$47,595 + tax & lic
77,308KM
Red
Barrie Ford

Barrie, ON

Used 2017 Ford Explorer Limited Certified!7PassengerLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Ford Explorer

Limited Certified!7PassengerLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!
$21,800 + tax & lic
149,000KM
Black
AutoMarket

Guelph, ON

Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Leather * Comes with just winter Tires * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * 18 Inch Alloy Wheels * Toyo for sale in Cambridge, ON

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Leather * Comes with just winter Tires * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * 18 Inch Alloy Wheels * Toyo
$24,995 + tax & lic
108,666KM
Red
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2020 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Ford Explorer

ST
$39,998 + tax & lic
80,911KM
Magnetic Metallic
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Ford Explorer 4WD Limited Fully Equiped 7 Passengers for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Ford Explorer

4WD Limited Fully Equiped 7 Passengers
SOLD
142,022KM
Pearl White
M&J Canada Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT DVD Entertainment System for sale in Caledonia, ON

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT DVD Entertainment System
$20,550 + tax & lic
154,777KM
Magnetic Metallic
Winegard Ford

Caledonia, ON

Used 2016 Ford Explorer Sport AWD * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Leather * 6 Passenger * Blindspot Assist * Cross Traffic Alert * Heated Steering Wheel * Android Auto/Apple Ca for sale in Cambridge, ON

2016 Ford Explorer

Sport AWD * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Leather * 6 Passenger * Blindspot Assist * Cross Traffic Alert * Heated Steering Wheel * Android Auto/Apple Ca
$21,995 + tax & lic
123,934KM
White
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT | 4X4 | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | POWER LIFTGATE for sale in Brantford, ON

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT | 4X4 | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | POWER LIFTGATE
$32,888 + tax & lic
84,642KM
Dark Blue
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Used 2021 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Ford Explorer

ST
$51,998 + tax & lic
37,155KM
Infinite Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

