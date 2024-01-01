ad: buy_header
New and Used Ford Explorer for Sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Ford Explorer
Platinum MOONROOF | MASSAGE SEATS | 400HP
$44,998 + tax & lic
39,558KM
Black
Parkway Ford Sales
Waterloo, ON
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT No Accident Navigation Panoramic Roof Remote Start
$35,995 + tax & lic
77,629KM
Black
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT
$39,990 + tax & lic
55,247KM
Grey
Brock Ford Sales
Niagara Falls, ON
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD PANO ROOF 7 PASSENGER
$27,950 + tax & lic
103,000KM
Black
Summit Auto Brokers
Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Ford Explorer
AWD POLICE INTERCEPTOR UTILITY
$11,300 + tax & lic
201,647KM
White
AJS Auto Sales
Toronto, ON
2024 Ford Explorer
ST
$69,625 + tax & lic
10KM
Stone Blue Metallic
2018 Ford Explorer
PLATINUM | 4X4 | V6 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV
$24,888 + tax & lic
167,840KM
blue metallic
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Cam, Navigation
$25,990 + tax & lic
73,158KM
Grey
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2021 Ford Explorer
ST 4WD
$43,999 + tax & lic
81,112KM
Black
Brant County Ford
Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Explorer
XLT No Accident Leather Blindspot Navigation
$12,995 + tax & lic
161,529KM
Black
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT **FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST +**
$32,500 + tax & lic
75,861KM
Agate Black
2022 Ford Explorer
XLT | 4X4 | LEATHER |PANO ROOF | NAV |CO-PILOT360+
$38,888 + tax & lic
40,745KM
Blue
2022 Ford Explorer
Timberline
$42,495 + tax & lic
61,089KM
Black
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD | IN TRANSIT, NOT ARRIVED
$30,964 + tax & lic
28,197KM
Silver
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
Kitchener, ON
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT | 4WD | 21 IN GUELPH, BY APPT. ONLY
$31,493 + tax & lic
89,911KM
Black
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
Kitchener, ON
2019 Ford Explorer
Limited ADAP-CC ROOF P/GATE HTD-SW
$22,998 + tax & lic
201,227KM
White
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT | 4X4 |LEATHER | NAV | CO-PILOT 360+ |20" RIMS
$32,888 + tax & lic
68,005KM
White
2016 Ford Explorer
CERTIFIED, SUPER CLEAN, ALL WHEEL DRIVE,REAR CAMER
Sale
$10,985 + tax & lic
208,000KM
Black
Ontario Greenlight Motors
Mississauga, ON
2021 Ford Explorer
ST
$48,998 + tax & lic
45,968KM
Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
2018 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
$22,988 + tax & lic
159,366KM
Black
Kennedy Ford
Oakville, ON
2019 Ford Explorer
Limited **VERY LOW MILEAGE**
$34,500 + tax & lic
32,830KM
Red
2016 Ford Explorer
XLT
$11,495 + tax & lic
213,251KM
Silver
2021 Ford Explorer
Limited 4WD
$36,999 + tax & lic
76,336KM
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
Leggat Discovery Ford
Burlington, ON
2013 Ford Explorer
CERTIFIED, XLT, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, LOW KM
Sale
$8,985 + tax & lic
151,000KM
Red
Ontario Greenlight Motors
Mississauga, ON
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT
$32,995 + tax & lic
106,398KM
Black
2017 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr XLT
$19,999 + tax & lic
150,257KM
White
Brant County Ford
Brantford, ON
2016 Ford Explorer
4X4 | V6 | REAR CAM | 7 PASSENGER | LOW KMS!
$22,888 + tax & lic
81,538KM
2023 Ford Explorer
ST-Line B&O SOUND SYS. | SYNC3 | CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS
$50,997 + tax & lic
38,970KM
Green
Oak-Land Ford
Oakville, ON
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT Certified!Naviagtion!WeApproveAllCredit!
$21,000 + tax & lic
167,000KM
White
AutoMarket
Guelph, ON
2018 Ford Explorer
AWD-BACKUP CAMERA-POLICE PKG-CERTIFIED
$15,988 + tax & lic
174,000KM
Black
Lucky Motorcars Inc
Toronto, ON
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Cam, Nav
$22,990 + tax & lic
126,610KM
Grey
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT
$29,495 + tax & lic
80,540KM
Black
2021 Ford Explorer
Limited MOONROOF | TRAILER TOW PKG | HEATED STEERING WHEEL
$42,798 + tax & lic
35,192KM
Red
Parkway Ford Sales
Waterloo, ON
2016 Ford Explorer
Sport AWD * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Leather * 6 Passenger * Blindspot Assist * Cross Traffic Alert * Heated Steering Wheel * Android Auto/Apple Ca
$21,995 + tax & lic
123,934KM
White
Eagle Auto Mall
Cambridge, ON
2015 Ford Explorer
Limited 4WD * 6 Passenger * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Leather Interior * Premium Sony Sound System * Sync Powered By Microsoft * Keyless Entry * Pus
$21,995 + tax & lic
118,429KM
Black
Eagle Auto Mall
Cambridge, ON
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT | 4X4 | TOUCHSCREEN | REAR CAM | ONLY 56KM!
$32,888 + tax & lic
56,437KM
2012 Ford Explorer
4WD
$10,998 + tax & lic
199,009KM
Silver
Boss Auto
Oshawa, ON
2021 Ford Explorer
** ST ** | MOONROOF | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | B&O SOUND
$47,595 + tax & lic
77,308KM
Red
Barrie Ford
Barrie, ON
2017 Ford Explorer
Limited Certified!7PassengerLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!
$21,800 + tax & lic
149,000KM
Black
AutoMarket
Guelph, ON
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Leather * Comes with just winter Tires * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * 18 Inch Alloy Wheels * Toyo
$24,995 + tax & lic
108,666KM
Red
Lebada Motors
Cambridge, ON
2020 Ford Explorer
ST
$39,998 + tax & lic
80,911KM
Magnetic Metallic
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT DVD Entertainment System
$20,550 + tax & lic
154,777KM
Magnetic Metallic
Winegard Ford
Caledonia, ON
2016 Ford Explorer
Sport AWD * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Leather * 6 Passenger * Blindspot Assist * Cross Traffic Alert * Heated Steering Wheel * Android Auto/Apple Ca
$21,995 + tax & lic
123,934KM
White
Lebada Motors
Cambridge, ON
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT | 4X4 | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | POWER LIFTGATE
$32,888 + tax & lic
84,642KM
Dark Blue
2021 Ford Explorer
ST
$51,998 + tax & lic
37,155KM
Infinite Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat