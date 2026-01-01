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2011 Subaru Forester
X Convenience
2011 Subaru Forester
X Convenience
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$2,216
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
236,767KM
VIN JF2SHCBC0BH757190
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0508B
- Mileage 236,767 KM
Vehicle Description
This Subaru Forester is a great value with remarkable interior volume, thrifty fuel economy, and top safety scores making it a class leader. This 2011 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Subaru Forester is inspired to do more. Outstanding versatility thanks to a roomy interior and standard all-wheel drive, great fuel economy, and an impressive safety reputation make this Forester a favorite when it comes to pursuing your passions with those you care about the most.
This SUV has 236,767 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
This Subaru Forester is inspired to do more. Outstanding versatility thanks to a roomy interior and standard all-wheel drive, great fuel economy, and an impressive safety reputation make this Forester a favorite when it comes to pursuing your passions with those you care about the most.
This SUV has 236,767 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Rear Privacy Glass
Splash Guards
Black door handles
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors
Contoured multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off feature
16" x 6.5" aluminum 5-spoke wheels
P215/65HR16 Bridgestone Dueler mud & snow all-season tires
T155/70D17 Bridgestone Tracompa-2 spare tire under cargo area
Dual-sided galvanized steel hood w/gas strut support
Raised profile roof rails
Tinted windshield -inc: UV protection, tint, upper sunshade band
Safety
Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat side-impact airbags
Side-impact door beams
Front & rear crumple zones
Transmission shift lock
Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
Rear child safety seat ISO-FIX/LATCH anchor system
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
Advanced ring-shaped reinforcement frame
Collapsible brake pedal & steering column
Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: passenger occupant detection system
3-point ALR rear seat belts -inc: integrated outboard shoulder belt anchors
3-point front seat belts -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors
Mechanical
4-wheel independent suspension
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronic throttle control
Double wishbone rear suspension
Engine-speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension w/lower L-arms
4-speed direct control automatic transmission w/Sportshift, lock-up torque converter
Full-time all-wheel drive w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
Pwr front ventilated disc brakes w/dual-piston calipers/rear solid disc brakes
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl Subaru Boxer engine -inc: Active valve lift system, direct ignition system, iridium-tipped spark plugs
Interior
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Lockable glove box
front door courtesy lights
Rear window defogger w/timer
Front map lights
Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm
Engine immobilizer system
Air conditioning w/air filtration
Illuminated ignition key ring
Overhead storage compartment
Pwr windows w/driver auto-down
Anti-theft security system
Dome light w/off delay
SPORTSHIFT gear position & mode indicator
Forester embroidered floor mats
Adjustable dash illumination
Outboard assist grips
Rear seat heating & air conditioning ducts
Front passenger seatback storage
Adjustable front armrest
3D luminescent gauges w/metal trim
Illuminated driver side window switches
(4) front & (2) rear cup holders
In-door storage compartments
Illuminated tray centre console storage
Multi-function console storage w/removable partition
Soft-grip hand brake
Soft-grip gear selector
Ambient overhead light
60/40-split flat-folding rear contoured bench seat w/folding centre armrest, removable & adjustable headrests
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, outside temp, coolant temp, digital dual trip odometer, fuel economy, fuel door location, digital LED clock, full needle sweep on start-up
Reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver & 4-way manual front passenger adjustment, pwr driver lumbar support, height-adjustable active head restraints
Media / Nav / Comm
Roof-mounted antenna
Bluetooth hands-free system
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: WMA & MP3 capability, Radio Data System, auxiliary input, text display, speed-sensitive volume, (4) speakers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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$2,216
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2011 Subaru Forester