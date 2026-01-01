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2018 Volkswagen Golf
Trendline 5-door
2018 Volkswagen Golf
Trendline 5-door
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
105,646KM
VIN 3VWG17AU9JM280485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour TITAN BLACK, ZOOM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,646 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry
Seven generations consecutive generations are proof that the Volkswagen Golf simply rises above all in the hatchback market. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Seven consecutive generations of quality have proven that the 2018 Volkswagen Golf is still the ultimate hatchback. With an excellent safety score and the well known German quality build, this seventh generation Golf is simply money well spent. If you are on the market for a practical, versatile, stylish hatchback, look no further than the 2018 Volkswagen Golf.
This sedan has 105,646 km. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Golf's trim level is Trendline 5-door. Historically famous and in its seventh generation, this 2018 Volkswagen Golf Trendline will surprise with its quality and features. Standard options include power heated side mirrors with turn signals, LED brake lights, power door locks, 8 speaker stereo with USB input and an SD card slot, 6.5 inch touchscreen, leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, power windows, air conditioning, aluminum wheels, a back up camera, ABS, brake assist and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $128.00 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Seven generations consecutive generations are proof that the Volkswagen Golf simply rises above all in the hatchback market. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Seven consecutive generations of quality have proven that the 2018 Volkswagen Golf is still the ultimate hatchback. With an excellent safety score and the well known German quality build, this seventh generation Golf is simply money well spent. If you are on the market for a practical, versatile, stylish hatchback, look no further than the 2018 Volkswagen Golf.
This sedan has 105,646 km. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Golf's trim level is Trendline 5-door. Historically famous and in its seventh generation, this 2018 Volkswagen Golf Trendline will surprise with its quality and features. Standard options include power heated side mirrors with turn signals, LED brake lights, power door locks, 8 speaker stereo with USB input and an SD card slot, 6.5 inch touchscreen, leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, power windows, air conditioning, aluminum wheels, a back up camera, ABS, brake assist and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $128.00 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity -inc: voice activation control
6-Way Passenger Seat
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mechanical
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.8 TSI 170HP
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Media / Nav / Comm
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Additional Features
Leather Gear Shift Knob
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2018 Volkswagen Golf Trendline 5-door 105,646 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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$14,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2018 Volkswagen Golf