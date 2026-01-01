2019 Chevrolet Trax

Tire Pressure Monitor System

Rear Vision Camera

Door locks, rear child security

StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control

Daytime Running Lamps, reduced intensity low beam

Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual

Seat belts, 3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats