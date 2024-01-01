Menu
<b>Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!</b><br> <br> Whether youre in the concrete jungle or remote mountain campsite, this 2019 Honda CR-V is ready to conquer all types of adventures with you. This 2019 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This stylish 2019 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether youre a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 113,084 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our CR-Vs trim level is LX. This capable and comfy compact SUV offers a 7 inch touchscreen HondaLink infotainment system with HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rear view camera, and a 4 speaker sound system. Other luxury features include dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, automatic headlamps, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

113,084 KM

LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

VIN 2HKRW1H33KH000655

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0318A
  • Mileage 113,084 KM

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!

Whether you're in the concrete jungle or remote mountain campsite, this 2019 Honda CR-V is ready to conquer all types of adventures with you. This 2019 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This stylish 2019 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 113,084 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CR-V's trim level is LX. This capable and comfy compact SUV offers a 7 inch touchscreen HondaLink infotainment system with HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rear view camera, and a 4 speaker sound system. Other luxury features include dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, automatic headlamps, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

TOUCHSCREEN

