$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2019 Honda CR-V
LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
113,084KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW1H33KH000655
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0318A
- Mileage 113,084 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!
Whether you're in the concrete jungle or remote mountain campsite, this 2019 Honda CR-V is ready to conquer all types of adventures with you. This 2019 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This stylish 2019 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 113,084 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is LX. This capable and comfy compact SUV offers a 7 inch touchscreen HondaLink infotainment system with HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rear view camera, and a 4 speaker sound system. Other luxury features include dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, automatic headlamps, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2019 Honda CR-V