2023 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Performance - Sunroof
2023 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Performance - Sunroof
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$38,498
+ taxes & licensing
17,417KM
Used
VIN WVWVA7CD3PW187090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Kings Red
- Interior Colour GALAXY BLACK
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0225A
- Mileage 17,417 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof!
This 2023 Volkswagen GTI features a full suite of sophisticated technology to effortlessly maximize your driving enjoyment. This 2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The legendary Volkswagen GTI returns for the 2023 model year, with refined levels of comfort and practicality, while delivering an even more thrilling driving experience, thanks to extensive re-engineering and sophisticated technology. The heavily refreshed front fascia features aggressively restyled headlights with a reworked front bumper for improved performance and aerodynamics. Panels and surfaces are built and trimmed with high-quality materials, with a full suite of innovative safety and infotainment technology.This low mileage hatchback has just 17,417 kms. It's kings red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf GTI's trim level is Performance. This range-topping GTI Performance features ventilated and heated front sport seats with Vienna Leather, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a driver's heads up display unit, Adelaide alloy wheels, and adaptive sports suspension. Also standard includes an upgraded 10-inch Discover Pro infotainment screen with navigation, proximity keyless entry with push button start, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert and SiriusXM satellite radio, along with a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, mobile device wireless charging, automatic air conditioning, front and rear cupholders, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Additional features include blind spot detection, park distance control with front and rear parking sensors, rear collision mitigation, two 12-volt DC power outlets, cruise control with steering wheel controls, a back-up camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
2023 Volkswagen Golf