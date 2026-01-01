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2025 Subaru Forester
Sport - Low Mileage
2025 Subaru Forester
Sport - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
9,205KM
VIN JF2SLDHC6SH608794
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,205 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Giving you total driving confidence with its fun-to-drive nature, responsive handling, and outstanding ride comfort this amazing Subaru Forest is ready to anything you put in front of it. This 2025 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The Subaru Forester brings more convenience and versatility to your daily life with durable and quality materials, a driver focused cockpit and incredible off-road capability. With a well-engineered suspension that securely hugs the road and an impressive suite of driver assistance packages, the safety of you and your family is second to none. This low mileage SUV has just 9,205 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Forester's trim level is Sport. This trim steps things up with a 11-speaker harman/kardon system, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a heated steering wheel. Other standard features include heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, aluminum alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, and an 11.6-inch tablet-style touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, and forward collision mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Giving you total driving confidence with its fun-to-drive nature, responsive handling, and outstanding ride comfort this amazing Subaru Forest is ready to anything you put in front of it. This 2025 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The Subaru Forester brings more convenience and versatility to your daily life with durable and quality materials, a driver focused cockpit and incredible off-road capability. With a well-engineered suspension that securely hugs the road and an impressive suite of driver assistance packages, the safety of you and your family is second to none. This low mileage SUV has just 9,205 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Forester's trim level is Sport. This trim steps things up with a 11-speaker harman/kardon system, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a heated steering wheel. Other standard features include heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, aluminum alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, and an 11.6-inch tablet-style touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, and forward collision mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2025 Subaru Forester