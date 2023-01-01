Menu
2011 Ford Ranger

149,245 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

2WD SuperCab 126" XL

2011 Ford Ranger

2WD SuperCab 126" XL

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

149,245KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9485658
  Stock #: P4565
  VIN: 1FTKR4ED2BPA19399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 149,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Bakers Auto Sales is Family owned and operated for over 50 years. 

We began as a Family business in 1959, and have been serving York Region ever since. 

Some of you may remember us as Bakers Rambler, Bakers Jeep, and Bakers Toyota in Richmond Hill. 

When you buy a car from Bakers, you can be confident that you have made the right choice.   

Our inventory is certified and reconditioned to meet our high standards …   

Car Proof report When it comes to making your purchase, 

we give you the best price up front so there are no stressful back-and-forth negotiations. 

With no hidden fees, the sticker price is what you pay, just add HST and licensing. 

If you need financing we can help. We offer many financing options. 

Good credit, no credit or bad credit, we can help you drive home today. 

Give us a try and find out how easy buying a vehicle can be. 

Visit our website at bakersautosales.ca Bakers Auto Sales is located in Newmarket at 220 Mulock Drive Unit 2, 

minutes from Yonge Street & Hwy 404. Call 905 853-6162 or Toll Free 1-888-553-6162. 

Vehicle pricing includes e-test and safety certification unless otherwise specified. 

No hidden fees. All applicable taxes and licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Outlet

Bakers Auto Sales

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

