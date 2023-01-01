2011 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,950 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 2 4 5 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9485658

9485658 Stock #: P4565

P4565 VIN: 1FTKR4ED2BPA19399

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 149,245 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Temporary spare tire Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Convenience Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.