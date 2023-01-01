Menu
2014 Ford Econoline

393,225 KM

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

MMC Auto

647-281-9179

2014 Ford Econoline

2014 Ford Econoline

E-250 Commercial

2014 Ford Econoline

E-250 Commercial

MMC Auto

202-220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

647-281-9179

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

393,225KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • VIN: 1FTNE2ELXEDB02265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 393,225 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 E250 Van

Just traded in. Body is not bad for a van these days. Runs and drives well, AC is cold

MMC Auto220 Mulock DriveUnit 202 upstairsNewmarket(905)895-8464Tuesday to Saturday 11 to 4Or by appointment

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

MMC Auto

MMC Auto

202-220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

