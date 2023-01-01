$4,950+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Econoline
E-250 Commercial
Location
MMC Auto
202-220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
647-281-9179
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10544238
- VIN: 1FTNE2ELXEDB02265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 393,225 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 E250 Van
Just traded in. Body is not bad for a van these days. Runs and drives well, AC is coldMMC Auto220 Mulock DriveUnit 202 upstairsNewmarket(905)895-8464Tuesday to Saturday 11 to 4Or by appointment
