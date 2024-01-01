Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

123,363 KM

Details Features

$21,981

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 11164174
  2. 11164174
  3. 11164174
  4. 11164174
  5. 11164174
  6. 11164174
  7. 11164174
  8. 11164174
  9. 11164174
  10. 11164174
  11. 11164174
  12. 11164174
  13. 11164174
  14. 11164174
  15. 11164174
  16. 11164174
  17. 11164174
  18. 11164174
  19. 11164174
  20. 11164174
  21. 11164174
  22. 11164174
  23. 11164174
  24. 11164174
Contact Seller

$21,981

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
123,363KM
Used
VIN 1GCRCNEC7HZ254231

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,363 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2021 Kia Sportage LX AWD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2021 Kia Sportage LX AWD 30,772 KM $23,544 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2021 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 54,133 KM $49,274 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4x4 for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4x4 127,395 KM $43,552 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,981

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500