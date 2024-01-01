Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Hyundai Tucson

102,342 KM

Details Features

$24,712

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 11799143
  2. 11799143
  3. 11799143
  4. 11799143
  5. 11799143
  6. 11799143
  7. 11799143
  8. 11799143
  9. 11799143
  10. 11799143
  11. 11799143
  12. 11799143
  13. 11799143
  14. 11799143
  15. 11799143
  16. 11799143
  17. 11799143
  18. 11799143
  19. 11799143
  20. 11799143
  21. 11799143
  22. 11799143
  23. 11799143
  24. 11799143
  25. 11799143
  26. 11799143
  27. 11799143
  28. 11799143
  29. 11799143
  30. 11799143
  31. 11799143
  32. 11799143
  33. 11799143
  34. 11799143
  35. 11799143
  36. 11799143
  37. 11799143
  38. 11799143
  39. 11799143
  40. 11799143
  41. 11799143
  42. 11799143
  43. 11799143
  44. 11799143
  45. 11799143
  46. 11799143
  47. 11799143
  48. 11799143
  49. 11799143
  50. 11799143
Contact Seller

$24,712

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,342KM
VIN KM8J3CAL7KU026737

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,342 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2022 Kia Carnival SX for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2022 Kia Carnival SX 95,620 KM $42,965 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 99,060 KM $36,178 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys 88,068 KM $34,170 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,712

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson