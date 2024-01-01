Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Jeep Wrangler

28,295 KM

Details Features

$51,982

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 11782305
  2. 11782305
  3. 11782305
  4. 11782305
  5. 11782305
  6. 11782305
  7. 11782305
  8. 11782305
  9. 11782305
  10. 11782305
  11. 11782305
  12. 11782305
  13. 11782305
  14. 11782305
  15. 11782305
  16. 11782305
  17. 11782305
  18. 11782305
  19. 11782305
  20. 11782305
  21. 11782305
  22. 11782305
  23. 11782305
  24. 11782305
  25. 11782305
  26. 11782305
  27. 11782305
  28. 11782305
  29. 11782305
  30. 11782305
  31. 11782305
  32. 11782305
  33. 11782305
  34. 11782305
  35. 11782305
  36. 11782305
  37. 11782305
  38. 11782305
  39. 11782305
  40. 11782305
  41. 11782305
  42. 11782305
  43. 11782305
  44. 11782305
  45. 11782305
  46. 11782305
  47. 11782305
  48. 11782305
  49. 11782305
Contact Seller

$51,982

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,295KM
VIN 1C4HJXFG9NW163179

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,295 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2018 RAM 2500 SLT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2018 RAM 2500 SLT 194,181 KM $25,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Soul GT-Line Limited for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Kia Soul GT-Line Limited 2,842 KM $29,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sorento for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Kia Sorento 144,789 KM $19,801 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,982

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Wrangler