$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler
888-711-9598
2016 Dodge Charger
2016 Dodge Charger
SXT - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
251,243KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9322375
- Stock #: 22974A
- VIN: 2C3CDXJG1GH286537
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 251,243 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
A muscle car for the family, this Dodge Charger offers the style and stance to intimidate more mainstream sedans. This 2016 Dodge Charger is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This sedan has 251,243 kms. It's bright white clearcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Charger's trim level is SXT. This Charger SXT is an excellent muscle car value. It comes with a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, six-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote start, a universal garage door opener, fog lamps, automatic headlights, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXJG1GH286537.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8