2016 Dodge Charger

251,243 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2016 Dodge Charger

2016 Dodge Charger

SXT - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2016 Dodge Charger

SXT - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

251,243KM
  • VIN: 2C3CDXJG1GH286537

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 251,243 KM

Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Remote Start, SiriusXM!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


A muscle car for the family, this Dodge Charger offers the style and stance to intimidate more mainstream sedans. This 2016 Dodge Charger is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This sedan has 251,243 kms. It's bright white clearcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Charger's trim level is SXT. This Charger SXT is an excellent muscle car value. It comes with a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, six-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote start, a universal garage door opener, fog lamps, automatic headlights, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXJG1GH286537.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

