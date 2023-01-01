Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

97,879 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.0T Limited AWD

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.0T Limited AWD

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,879KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9684700
  • Stock #: 220503A
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLA6JH067906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,879 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT LIMITED 2.0T TURBO ENG. ALL WHEELDRIVE  AUTO TRANSCLIMATE CONTROL AIR COND POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS,& MIRRORS KEYLESS ENTRY AM/FM/CD/XM SATELLITE RADIO WITH BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEMCRUISE CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO ANDCRUISE CONTROLS  ROOF RACK SIDE RAILS TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING FOG LIGHTS AND  ALLOY WHEELS   LIMITED PACKAGE INCLUDES 8" TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION PACKAGE POWER DRIVERAND PASSENGER SEATS LEATHER SEATS WITH PANORAMIC SUNROOF HEATED REAR SEATS,VENTILATED FRONT SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL REARVIEW CAMERA BLIND SPOT DETECTION REAR PARK ASSIST SENSORS REAR DOOR BLINDS AND PROXIMITY KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START OPTIONAL EXTRAS INCLUDE  BLOCK HEATER FRONT FLOOR LINERS AND HOOD DEFLECTOR (REPLACEMENT COST OF OPTIONAL EXTRAS $690) ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE COLOUR TITANIUM SILVER ONLY 97,879 KMSACCIDENT FREE CARFAX VERIFIED    

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

