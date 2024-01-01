Menu
Account
Sign In
2.0L GT AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. MOONROOF. PWR SEATS. 18 ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP. TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2018 Mazda CX-3

99,026 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mazda CX-3

2.0L GT AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. MOONROOF. PWR SEATS. 18" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE.

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-3

2.0L GT AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. MOONROOF. PWR SEATS. 18" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 11508423
  2. 11508423
  3. 11508423
  4. 11508423
  5. 11508423
  6. 11508423
  7. 11508423
  8. 11508423
  9. 11508423
  10. 11508423
  11. 11508423
  12. 11508423
  13. 11508423
  14. 11508423
  15. 11508423
  16. 11508423
  17. 11508423
  18. 11508423
  19. 11508423
  20. 11508423
  21. 11508423
  22. 11508423
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,026KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKFD7XJ0318683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,026 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L GT AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. MOONROOF. PWR SEATS. 18" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP. TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

Used 2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Convenience 2L AWD. LOW MILEAGE!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL NOW!!! for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Convenience 2L AWD. LOW MILEAGE!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL NOW!!! 50,043 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Encore Preferred BACKUP CAM. PWR SEAT. 18
2021 Buick Encore Preferred BACKUP CAM. PWR SEAT. 18" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. 52,748 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda CX-3 2.0L GT AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. MOONROOF. PWR SEATS. 18
2018 Mazda CX-3 2.0L GT AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. MOONROOF. PWR SEATS. 18" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. 99,026 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-3