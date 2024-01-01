$20,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-3
2.0L GT AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. MOONROOF. PWR SEATS. 18" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE.
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,026 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0L GT AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. MOONROOF. PWR SEATS. 18" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP. TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
