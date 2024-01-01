$29,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Forester
Premier - Navigation - Sunroof
2020 Subaru Forester
Premier - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
87,307KM
Used
VIN JF2SKEXC7LH454429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5052A122
- Mileage 87,307 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!
This 2020 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
The 2020 Subaru Forester has been redesigned inside and out to provide new comfort, technology, and connectivity while sacrificing none of the capability, versatility, and agility you expect from the iconic Forester name. With new technologies like X-Mode and SI-Drive, the 2020 Subaru Forester is now more ready than ever for those rugged mountain passes, while the comfort and infotainment technology keeps you connected and comfortable for the daily drives. This SUV has 87,307 kms. It's crystal white tricoat in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Forester's trim level is Premier. This premium, chromed out SUV has an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, steering wheel controlled audio, and a premium sound system. It also has a sunroof, steering responsive automatic headlights, dual zone automatic climate control, heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, power memory seats, and a power tailgate. For unmatched safety, this SUV is equipped with Subaru's patented DriverFocus distraction mitigation system, SRVD, and EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and blind spot monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $181.69 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Chrome Exterior Accents
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
