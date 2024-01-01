$5,990+ tax & licensing
2009 Subaru Impreza
2.5I ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
2009 Subaru Impreza
2.5I ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing
215,546KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1GH61609H811640
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 7048
- Mileage 215,546 KM
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5I, silver color with 215,000km (STK#7048) This vehicle was $6990 NOW ON SALE FOR $5990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- All wheel drive
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
LED Taillights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Retractable cargo cover
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Front stabilizer bar
External temperature display
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Dual Tip Exhaust
Rear struts
Remote engine start prewiring
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
SIMULATED ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
METALLIC DASH TRIM
15.1 STEERING RATIO
TAIL-GATE REAR SPOILER
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
2009 Subaru Impreza