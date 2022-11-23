Menu
2012 Chevrolet Camaro

207,000 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

Location

Carview Motors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

416-665-1000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

207,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9434994
  • VIN: 2G1FC1E37C9210589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 CHEVROLET CAMARO

 

LEATHER

SUNROOF

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

