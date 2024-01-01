$5,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Focus
TITANIUM ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!
2012 Ford Focus
TITANIUM ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing
209,268KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAHP3N23CL438613
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 7197
- Mileage 209,268 KM
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2012 Ford Focus TITANIUM, white color with 209,000km (STK#7197) This vehicle was $6990 NOW ON SALE FOR $5990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Manual Transmission
- Hatchback
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Power Steering
Push-Button Start
3.85 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Front fog lights
Intermittent front wipers
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Dual front air conditioning zones
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Leather steering wheel trim
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
10 total speakers
Color-adjustable ambient lighting
Front And Rear Power Outlet(s)
Footwell lights
Touch-sensitive controls
Rear seat folding
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
SYNC INFOTAINMENT
1 SUBWOOFER
DIAMETER 24 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS
DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
2.6 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
CHROME BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
4 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
2 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
14.7 STEERING RATIO
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
2012 Ford Focus