Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin-right: 0cm; margin-left: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>2012 SUBARU LEGACY 2.5i PREMIUM. Rebuilt title. </span></strong><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-weight: normal;>AWD, Premium Cloth seats, No leaks. No rust. </span></strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>Ready to be driven on the road. S<strong><span style=font-weight: normal;>elling at</span></strong><strong> $8,500 </strong>with a Safety Standard Certificate.<span class=apple-converted-space> </span><strong><span style=font-weight: normal;>*Carfax available*.</span></strong><span class=apple-converted-space> </span><strong>HST & Lic/Reg Fee <u>ARE EXTRA!</u></strong></span></p><p style=margin-right: 0cm; margin-left: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>--- Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. <u>Business Hours</u>: Monday to Friday 9a to 5p & Saturdays until 2p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. <strong><span style=font-weight: normal;>**Lic/Reg fee $250 extra** //Odometer reading 79,600 MI//</span></strong></span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-weight: normal;>FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA member.  Buy with confidence today! </span></strong></p>

2012 Subaru Legacy

112,600 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Premium

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

  1. 1727476358
  2. 1727476486
  3. 1727476486
  4. 1727476485
  5. 1727476485
  6. 1727476513
  7. 1727476706
  8. 1727476706
  9. 1727476706
  10. 1727476706
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S3BMBC61C3039661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 SUBARU LEGACY 2.5i PREMIUM. Rebuilt title. AWD, Premium Cloth seats, No leaks. No rust. Ready to be driven on the road. Selling at $8,500 with a Safety Standard Certificate. *Carfax available*. HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA!

--- Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 9a to 5p & Saturdays until 2p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. **Lic/Reg fee $250 extra** //Odometer reading 79,600 MI//

FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA member.  Buy with confidence today! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium for sale in North York, ON
2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 112,600 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda Civic LX for sale in North York, ON
2008 Honda Civic LX 278,000 KM SOLD
Used 2010 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in North York, ON
2010 Toyota Corolla CE 190,000 KM SOLD

Email Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-782-XXXX

(click to show)

905-782-2676

Alternate Numbers
416-727-6835
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

905-782-2676

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Legacy