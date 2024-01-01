$8,500+ tax & licensing
2012 Subaru Legacy
2.5i Premium
Location
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
905-782-2676
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 SUBARU LEGACY 2.5i PREMIUM. Rebuilt title. AWD, Premium Cloth seats, No leaks. No rust. Ready to be driven on the road. Selling at $8,500 with a Safety Standard Certificate. *Carfax available*. HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA!
--- Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 9a to 5p & Saturdays until 2p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. **Lic/Reg fee $250 extra** //Odometer reading 79,600 MI//
FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA member. Buy with confidence today!
