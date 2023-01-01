Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,480

+ tax & licensing
$13,480

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2lt

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2lt

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$13,480

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9493195
  • Stock #: 154023
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB1E7381974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 154023
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*Back up Camera *AWD *Blue tooth *

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-XXXX

888-507-5798

647-518-4130
