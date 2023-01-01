$13,480+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,480
+ taxes & licensing
AutoPluto
888-507-5798
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 2lt
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
888-507-5798
$13,480
+ taxes & licensing
114,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9493195
- Stock #: 154023
- VIN: 1G1PE5SB1E7381974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 154023
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoPluto
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6