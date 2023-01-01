$7,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
192,203KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9834596
- Stock #: 5528
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB1E7388882
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,203 KM
Vehicle Description
This Cruze LT comes with several features that provide convenience and safety to the driver and passengers. The VIN 1G1PC5SB1E7388882 indicates that this car has Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to make hands-free phone calls and stream music from your smartphone. Other features include power windows and locks, air conditioning, and a backup camera. Safety features include six airbags, stability control, and antilock brakes. Whether you're commuting to work or running errands around town, this Chevrolet Cruze LT has everything you need for a comfortable and safe ride.
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, ONTARIO HST (13%) and ServiceOntario Licensing.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
3.53 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome window trim
Variable intermittent front wipers
Convenience
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Leather steering wheel trim
Premium cloth upholstery
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Acoustic laminated glass
Multi-function display
Spare tire kit
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
130 AMPS ALTERNATOR
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
0.5 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS
5 WHEEL SPOKES
