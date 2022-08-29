Menu
2014 Ford Explorer

209,731 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT LEATHER SUNROOF GPS AND DVD

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT LEATHER SUNROOF GPS AND DVD

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

Sale

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

209,731KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9289627
  • Stock #: A76636
  • VIN: 1FM5K7D81EGA76636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 209,731 KM

Vehicle Description

GOOD RUNNING CONDITION.  HAS NAVIGATION, LEATHER, SUNROOF AND BACKUP CAMERA. $999 SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

