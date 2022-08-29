$13,888+ tax & licensing
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Import Motors Canada
416-398-3500
2014 Ford Explorer
2014 Ford Explorer
XLT LEATHER SUNROOF GPS AND DVD
Location
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
209,731KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9289627
- Stock #: A76636
- VIN: 1FM5K7D81EGA76636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 209,731 KM
Vehicle Description
GOOD RUNNING CONDITION. HAS NAVIGATION, LEATHER, SUNROOF AND BACKUP CAMERA. $999 SAFETY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9