2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

97,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autopia Cars

416-574-2020

GLK 250 BlueTec SPORT PKG BLIND SPOT NAVI REAR VIE

GLK 250 BlueTec SPORT PKG BLIND SPOT NAVI REAR VIE

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

97,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9349882
  • Stock #: 306267
  • VIN: WDCGG0EB5EG306267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 306267
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Clean Carfax, Ontario Vehicle, Sport Package, Diesel, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Paddle Shifter, Heated Seat, Power Seat, and Much More!!! ***Multi-point inspection*** Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 5.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 5.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $158 total over 60 months!!! Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle. Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal. New to the country, student, good credit or bad credit Financing is available. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. We offer extended warranties, Gap and aftermarket services on our vehicles. AUTOTOPIA CARS is a trusted family owned and operated business and we pride ourselves in offering a high standard of customer satisfaction. reputation is a high priority to us. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with technicians on site. This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $899, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified. To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: autopiacars.ca **PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING** Our Indoor Showroom Located 2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1 (STEELES AND KEELE) Concord, ON L4K 2Y7 Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at autopiacars.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

