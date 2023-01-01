$10,950+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1 LT
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9999881
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB5F7289404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,257 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet Cruze, a Great Choice For a Commuter Sedan !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze comes with a 1.4 LITRE 4 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 138 HORSEPOWER.
Well Reviewed: "The Chevy Cruze is a good compact car . It has a quiet cabin, a smooth ride, and impressive fuel efficiency. Factor in confidence-inspiring safety scores and below-average used car prices, and the Cruze is a solid pick in this class," (edumunds.com).
"The 2015 Chevrolet Cruze deftly combines responsive handling with a comfortable, compliant ride," (cars.usnews.com).
CLEAN CARFAX !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
