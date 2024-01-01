Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!</p><p>LTZ model, just loaded with heated leather seats, back up camera, navigation, sunroof, so much more. Great package as well. Clean car, has always been looked after. Recent tires, brakes tune up and so much more. Ready to go anywhere. Great on fuel with 1.4 Turbo engine. Very well equiped and looked after car.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

170,000 KM

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PG5SB1F7217829

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

