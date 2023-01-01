$8,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Focus
ST
2015 Ford Focus
ST
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 223,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BEAUTIFUL 2015 FORD FOCUS ST FOR SALE!! CAR IS IN GREAT CONDITION FOR 220,000 KMS! LOADED WITH 2 SETS OF TIRES (WINTER AND ALL SEASON), NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS VERY RELIABLE BECAUSE OF THE 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION AND THE PEPPY 2.0L T ENGINE PRODUCING 252 HP! IF INTERESTED IN A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 6478627904 FOR MORE INFORMATION AND A COPY OF THE CARFAX REPORT! SELLING THE VEHICLE CERTIFIED FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $8,999 PLUS TAX!PLEASE CALL 6478627904
Auto Resale Inc.
