BEAUTIFUL 2015 FORD FOCUS ST FOR SALE!! CAR IS IN GREAT CONDITION FOR 220,000 KMS! LOADED WITH 2 SETS OF TIRES (WINTER AND ALL SEASON), NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS VERY RELIABLE BECAUSE OF THE 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION AND THE PEPPY 2.0L T ENGINE PRODUCING 252 HP! IF INTERESTED IN A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 6478627904 FOR MORE INFORMATION AND A COPY OF THE CARFAX REPORT! SELLING THE VEHICLE CERTIFIED FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $8,999 PLUS TAX!PLEASE CALL 6478627904

2015 Ford Focus

223,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

223,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FADP3L94FL278907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL 2015 FORD FOCUS ST FOR SALE!! CAR IS IN GREAT CONDITION FOR 220,000 KMS! LOADED WITH 2 SETS OF TIRES (WINTER AND ALL SEASON), NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS VERY RELIABLE BECAUSE OF THE 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION AND THE PEPPY 2.0L T ENGINE PRODUCING 252 HP! IF INTERESTED IN A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 6478627904 FOR MORE INFORMATION AND A COPY OF THE CARFAX REPORT! SELLING THE VEHICLE CERTIFIED FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $8,999 PLUS TAX!PLEASE CALL 6478627904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

