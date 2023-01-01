Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

160,442 KM

Details Description

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

GL350 BlueTEC

GL350 BlueTEC

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

160,442KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10179813
  • Stock #: 4BD268
  • VIN: 4JGDF2EE4FA455741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 160,442 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DON'T MISS THIS ONE! **
** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED!! **
** COMES WITH EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES ON MERCEDES RIMS!! **


===>> FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE
===>> APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE




** WONDERFUL PALLADIUM SILVER METALLIC ON BLACK LEATHER WITH TONS OF FEATURES INCLUDING; HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT, ACTIVE PARK, PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL ASSIST, ELECTRIC FOLDING OUTSIDE MIRROR, THIRD SEAT ROW, FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS, AMG SPORTS PACKAGE EXTERIOR AND MUCH MORE!!>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable. If not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads; prices may change without notice, Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

