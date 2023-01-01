$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GL350 BlueTEC
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
160,442KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10179813
- Stock #: 4BD268
- VIN: 4JGDF2EE4FA455741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 160,442 KM
Vehicle Description
** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED!! **
** COMES WITH EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES ON MERCEDES RIMS!! **
** WONDERFUL PALLADIUM SILVER METALLIC ON BLACK LEATHER WITH TONS OF FEATURES INCLUDING; HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT, ACTIVE PARK, PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL ASSIST, ELECTRIC FOLDING OUTSIDE MIRROR, THIRD SEAT ROW, FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS, AMG SPORTS PACKAGE EXTERIOR AND MUCH MORE!!>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES
