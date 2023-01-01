Menu
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

124,563 KM

Details

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

124,563KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9559627
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX2FW112780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,563 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN, A Great Choice for a SUV !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2015 Tiguan comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 200 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING FENDER STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Driving Aids Include: BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, and 4 MOTION ALL WHEEL DRIVE.

 

GREAT GAS MILEAGE: 8.92/11.47 KILOMETERS PER LITRE (city/hwy).

 

CLEAN CARFAX, 1 OWNER VEHICLE !

 

Well reviewed:

 

"Reviewers praise the 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan's dynamic turbocharged engine and quick acceleration. They also like its confidence-inspiring handling, and say base models gently 

 

navigate over road imperfections," (cars.usnews.com).

 

"...automotive writers report that the Volkswagen Tiguan's available 4Motion all-wheel drive system handles inclement weather admirably," (cars.usnews.com).

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and 2 keys.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

 

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

