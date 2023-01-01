$14,700+ tax & licensing
$14,700
+ taxes & licensing
Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$14,700
+ taxes & licensing
75,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10049169
- VIN: 1G1BC5SM4G7232091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
