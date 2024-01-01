$14,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
SKYACTIV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
2016 Mazda CX-5
SKYACTIV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
173,757KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE2BE7G0666935
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7071
- Mileage 173,757 KM
We're thrilled to offer a used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GX, black color with 173,000km (STK#7071) This vehicle was $16990 NOW ON SALE FOR $14990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Cloth door trim
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
AM/FM Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Dual Tip Exhaust
speed sensitive volume control
Hands Free Phone
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Multi-function display
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Hill holder control
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS
0.4 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS
100 AMPS ALTERNATOR
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS
15.5 STEERING RATIO
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
4.71 AXLE RATIO
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
2016 Mazda CX-5