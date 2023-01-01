Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW X1

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X1

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i - M PACKAGE|HUD|PANOROOF|NAVI|CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i - M PACKAGE|HUD|PANOROOF|NAVI|CAMERA

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

  1. 1676651912
  2. 1676651918
  3. 1676651923
  4. 1676651928
  5. 1676651934
  6. 1676651940
  7. 1676651946
  8. 1676651952
  9. 1676651958
  10. 1676651964
  11. 1676651972
  12. 1676651978
  13. 1676651984
  14. 1676651990
  15. 1676651996
  16. 1676652002
  17. 1676652008
  18. 1676652014
  19. 1676652019
  20. 1676652024
  21. 1676652030
  22. 1676652036
  23. 1676652042
  24. 1676652046
  25. 1676652052
  26. 1676652057
  27. 1676652063
  28. 1676652069
  29. 1676652075
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9630508
  • Stock #: 5014-37
  • VIN: WBXHT3C32H5F85332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i - M-Package, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Heads Up Display, Harman Kardon, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Memory Seats, Power Trunk, Bluetooth, USB, AUX and More.

Odometer: 126,000 KM.

We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu & Shona.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday: Friday: 10am - 8pm

Saturday : 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com 

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $595 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees. We always make the effort to ensure all information on listings is accurate. Monaco Motorcars in not responsible for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on listings. Price may change without notice. Please contact us and verify any information.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

2014 Porsche Cayenne...
 155,000 KM
$27,895 + tax & lic
2018 Cadillac Escala...
 98,000 KM
$59,895 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru WRX 6 Sp...
 78,399 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Quick Links
Directions Inventory