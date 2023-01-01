$15,480+ tax & licensing
$15,480
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
Sedan LT (Automatic)
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
115,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9818818
- Stock #: 154064
- VIN: 1G1BE5SM5H7142203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
