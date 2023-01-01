Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

115,000 KM

$15,480

$15,480 + tax & licensing
$15,480

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Sedan LT (Automatic)

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Sedan LT (Automatic)

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$15,480

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9818818
  • Stock #: 154064
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM5H7142203

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 154064
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Sunroof *BACKUP CAMERA * This is a Financing price: $15480, and the CASH price Price is $16998 The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms. We approve all credit. Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra. All Credit is APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit. Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy. AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than the competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car. Serving clients throughout Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora, and Niagara Falls. Address: 3905 Keele St #4 Toronto ON M3J1N6 AUTO PLUTO

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels

Sunroof / Moonroof

BACKUP CAMERA

Automatic
FWD

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

