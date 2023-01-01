2018 Chevrolet Cruze

$12,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 8 , 9 4 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10038330

10038330 Stock #: 6147

6147 VIN: 1G1BE5SM4J7117198

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6147

Mileage 168,940 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS Dual front knee airbags Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass rear window defogger Front Floor Mats Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Dual Vanity Mirrors Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Manual day/night rearview mirror Mechanical Power Steering Front stabilizer bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience Clock Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Exterior Aluminum Wheels Chrome window trim Variable intermittent front wipers Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Rearview Camera System Oil Pressure Gauge Front cupholders Radio data system Heated Side Mirrors Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass 3-point front seatbelts Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Programmable safety key Check rear seat reminder ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION SECOND ROW REAR VENTS 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP 130 AMPS ALTERNATOR 3.14 AXLE RATIO GRACENOTE INTERNET RADIO APP HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY MYLINK INFOTAINMENT DRIVING PERFORMANCE CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION HOTSPOT WI-FI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.