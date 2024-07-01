$12,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Focus
ELECTRIC ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
2018 Ford Focus
ELECTRIC ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,198KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP3R4XJL273652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 7692
- Mileage 86,198 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!! OFFER VALID UNTIL JULY 1ST, 2024!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Ontario of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 500 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2018 Ford Focus ELECTRIC, silver color with 86,000km (STK#7692) This vehicle was $14990 NOW ON SALE FOR $12990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Hatchback
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind. All Carfax Canada History Reports will be available to view & print from our website www.fcmotors.ca or Shop.fcmotors.ca
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 500 cars, mostly Acura ,Audi ,BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota & Volvo. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $12.50 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Door courtesy lights
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver knee airbags
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
HID/Xenon Headlights
Multi-function display
Regenerative braking system
Hill holder control
Programmable safety key
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
SYNC INFOTAINMENT
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
9 TOTAL SPEAKERS
1 SUBWOOFER
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
DIAMETER 16 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
SONY PREMIUM BRAND
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
17 STEERING RATIO
7.82 Axle Ratio
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
184 ELECTRIC MOTOR TORQUE
107 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS)
120 VOLT ELECTRIC CHARGE CORD
143 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP
115 ELECTRIC MOTOR MILES PER CHARGE
5.5 HOURS ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGING TIME (240V)
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
PERIMETER ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
Call Dealer
647-407-XXXX(click to show)
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2018 Ford Focus