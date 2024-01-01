$38,752+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Unlimited Sahara 4WD - Navigation - V6 - One Owner - No Accidents
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Unlimited Sahara 4WD - Navigation - V6 - One Owner - No Accidents
Location
Mid Toronto Auto Sales
2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7
416-840-3292
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,752
+ taxes & licensing
55,536KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG6JL865103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # UMT5103
- Mileage 55,536 KM
Vehicle Description
Unlimited Sahara 4WD - Navigation - V6 - One Owner - No Accidents - Certified - Remote Start - Premium Audio SUB 9 Alpine Speakers - Satellite Radio - Swing Gate Reinforcement - Heated Seats - Air Conditioning Auto - Anti-Spin Rear Diff Axle - Fog Lamps - Alloy Wheels - Wheel Locks - Front Hood Key Locks -Cruise Control - Power Windows - Power Locks - Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror - Tow Group - LED Lighting - Connect Group - Remot Entry - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel - LOW KM - Like New Condition - .
AMAZING Google Reviews!! Click here for our reviews!
We have over 20 Financial Institutions for the lowest rates for every credit situation.
Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like NEW. We really take Great care on making sure you get a Great vehicle from us.
Our Fair Prices take the stress out of your purchase; so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing.
Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminate negotiation.
Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself.
PRICE BEING ADVERTISED IS A FINANCED PRICE ONLY. Purchases by Cash, Draft, Money Order, Certified Cheque, ETC will have an additional surcharge of $500.00 as there are a high number of fraudulent transactions, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases.
Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with Good, Bad or No Credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders.
Massive indoor showroom with 30 vehicles plus a huge outside inventory of 30 plus vehicles.
No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford, Formula Ford, Weston Ford, Pickering Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise.
Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers all across the GTA.
Vehicles are Detailed in and out when you get one from us.
we speak your language - Portuguese - Spanish - Italian - Hindi - Farsi - Tagalog - Gujrati.
While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Mid Toronto Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Powertrain
4 X 4
Mid Toronto Auto Sales
2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7
2018 Jeep Wrangler