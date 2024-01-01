2018 Jeep Wrangler

Menu
Account
Sign In
Unlimited Sahara 4WD - Navigation - V6 - One Owner - No Accidents - Certified - Remote Start - Premium Audio SUB 9 Alpine Speakers - Satellite Radio - Swing Gate Reinforcement - Heated Seats - Air Conditioning Auto - Anti-Spin Rear Diff Axle - Fog Lamps - Alloy Wheels - Wheel Locks - Front Hood Key Locks -Cruise Control - Power Windows - Power Locks - Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror - Tow Group - LED Lighting - Connect Group - Remot Entry - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel - LOW KM - Like New Condition -  . <br /><br /><strong>AMAZING Google Reviews!! </strong><a href=https://www.google.com/search?q=mid+toronto+auto+sales&rlz=1C1RXQR_en&oq=mid+toronto+&aqs=chrome.0.0i355i457i512j46i175i199i512j69i57j46i175i199i512j0i22i30j69i60l3.3013j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x882b335f7de0ff9b:0x87dd46c2ad07327d,1,,,><strong>Click here for our reviews!</strong></a><br /><br />We have over 20 Financial Institutions for the lowest rates for every credit situation.  <br /><br />Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like NEW. We really take Great care on making sure you get a Great vehicle from us. <br /><br />Our Fair Prices take the stress out of your purchase; so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing. <br /><br />Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminate negotiation. <br /><br />Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself. <br /><br />PRICE BEING ADVERTISED IS A FINANCED PRICE ONLY.  Purchases by Cash, Draft, Money Order, Certified Cheque, ETC will have an additional surcharge of $500.00 as there are a high number of fraudulent transactions, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases.<br /><br />Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with Good, Bad or No Credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders. <br /><br />Massive indoor showroom with 30 vehicles plus a huge outside inventory of 30 plus vehicles.  <br /><br />No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford, Formula Ford, Weston Ford, Pickering Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise. <br /><br />Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers all across the GTA. <br /><br />Vehicles are Detailed in and out when you get one from us.  <br /><br />we speak your language - Portuguese - Spanish - Italian - Hindi - Farsi - Tagalog - Gujrati. <br /><br />While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Mid Toronto Auto Sales.<br />

2018 Jeep Wrangler

55,536 KM

Details Description Features

$38,752

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Unlimited Sahara 4WD - Navigation - V6 - One Owner - No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Unlimited Sahara 4WD - Navigation - V6 - One Owner - No Accidents

Location

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

416-840-3292

  1. 10989401
  2. 10989401
  3. 10989401
  4. 10989401
  5. 10989401
  6. 10989401
  7. 10989401
  8. 10989401
  9. 10989401
  10. 10989401
  11. 10989401
  12. 10989401
  13. 10989401
  14. 10989401
  15. 10989401
  16. 10989401
  17. 10989401
  18. 10989401
  19. 10989401
  20. 10989401
  21. 10989401
  22. 10989401
  23. 10989401
  24. 10989401
  25. 10989401
  26. 10989401
  27. 10989401
  28. 10989401
  29. 10989401
  30. 10989401
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,752

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
55,536KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG6JL865103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UMT5103
  • Mileage 55,536 KM

Vehicle Description

Unlimited Sahara 4WD - Navigation - V6 - One Owner - No Accidents - Certified - Remote Start - Premium Audio SUB 9 Alpine Speakers - Satellite Radio - Swing Gate Reinforcement - Heated Seats - Air Conditioning Auto - Anti-Spin Rear Diff Axle - Fog Lamps - Alloy Wheels - Wheel Locks - Front Hood Key Locks -Cruise Control - Power Windows - Power Locks - Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror - Tow Group - LED Lighting - Connect Group - Remot Entry - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel - LOW KM - Like New Condition -  . 

AMAZING Google Reviews!! Click here for our reviews!

We have over 20 Financial Institutions for the lowest rates for every credit situation.  

Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like NEW. We really take Great care on making sure you get a Great vehicle from us. 

Our Fair Prices take the stress out of your purchase; so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing. 

Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminate negotiation. 

Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself. 

PRICE BEING ADVERTISED IS A FINANCED PRICE ONLY.  Purchases by Cash, Draft, Money Order, Certified Cheque, ETC will have an additional surcharge of $500.00 as there are a high number of fraudulent transactions, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases.

Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with Good, Bad or No Credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders. 

Massive indoor showroom with 30 vehicles plus a huge outside inventory of 30 plus vehicles.  

No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford, Formula Ford, Weston Ford, Pickering Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise. 

Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers all across the GTA. 

Vehicles are Detailed in and out when you get one from us.  

we speak your language - Portuguese - Spanish - Italian - Hindi - Farsi - Tagalog - Gujrati. 

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Mid Toronto Auto Sales.

Vehicle Features

Powertrain

4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Unlimited Sahara 4WD - Navigation - V6 - One Owner - No Accidents for sale in North York, ON
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Unlimited Sahara 4WD - Navigation - V6 - One Owner - No Accidents 55,536 KM $38,752 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Fiesta SE Hatchback - Black Track Alloy Wheels - Cruise - Power Group - A/C - No Accidents - Certified for sale in North York, ON
2015 Ford Fiesta SE Hatchback - Black Track Alloy Wheels - Cruise - Power Group - A/C - No Accidents - Certified 35,197 KM $12,948 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat 2.5L S - Alloy Wheels - 2 Sets of Tires and Wheels - Heated Seats - Leather Wrapped Wheel - Certified - Warranty for sale in North York, ON
2013 Volkswagen Passat 2.5L S - Alloy Wheels - 2 Sets of Tires and Wheels - Heated Seats - Leather Wrapped Wheel - Certified - Warranty 164,532 KM $8,990 + tax & lic

Email Mid Toronto Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

Call Dealer

416-840-XXXX

(click to show)

416-840-3292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,752

+ taxes & licensing

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

416-840-3292

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler