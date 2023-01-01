$34,950+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW 5 Series
540I XDRIVE PARK ASSIST | PREMIUM ESSENTIAL M-SP
2019 BMW 5 Series
540I XDRIVE PARK ASSIST | PREMIUM ESSENTIAL M-SP
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
$34,950
+ taxes & licensing
102,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBAJE7C51KWW16485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour "
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Package Essential, Driver Assistance Package, Parking Assistance Plus w/Surround View, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, Wireless Charging w/ Extended Bluetooth and USB, WiFi Hotspot, 19inch M Lt/Aly Wheel, Double-Spoke 664 M, A/S RFT, High-Gloss Shadow Line, Black Sapphire Metallic, Ivory/Black Dkt Lthr w/Contrast Stitching/Piping, Automatic Trunk , Universal Remote Control , Head-Up Display , SiriusXM Satellite Radio , Driving Assistant Plus , Alarm System , 19 M Lt/Aly Wheels, Doub, LED Fog Lights , M Sport Suspension , M Leather Steering Wheel , M Aerodynamics Package , High-Gloss Black Window S, Anthracite Roofliner , Glass Sunroof , Electric Front Seats w/ D, Sport Seats , Luggage-Compartment Emerg, Intelligent Emergency Cal, Teleservices , On-Board Navigation , US Radio Specifications , In Dash CD Player , ConnectedDrive Services , Advanced Real Time Traffi, Concierge Services , Remote Services
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 20 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Woodgrain interior accents
Adjustable rear headrests
Door courtesy lights
Drive mode selector
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Rain sensing front wipers
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Run flat tires
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
2.93 axle ratio
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Hands Free Phone
3-point front seatbelts
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Led Headlights
Color-adjustable ambient lighting
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
20GB Hard Drive
Brake drying
Regenerative braking system
Front struts
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Driver attention alert system
Touch-sensitive controls
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
205 WATTS
ACTIVE CHARCOAL AIR FILTRATION
ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
BMW ASSIST SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT
FACEBOOK CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
WOOD CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
WOOD DASH TRIM
WOOD DOOR TRIM
HARD DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM
16.3 STEERING RATIO
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DRIVER SIDE AUTO-DIMMING SIDE MIRRORS
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
POWER STEERING WHEEL EASY ENTRY
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
COLOR-ADJUSTABLE FOOTWELL LIGHTS
12 TOTAL SPEAKERS
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
APPLE CARPLAY SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Call Dealer
416-736-XXXX(click to show)
2019 BMW 5 Series