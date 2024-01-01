2019 BMW X5

Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! NO ACCIDENTS! ** <br/> ** DIRECTLY FROM BMW! FULLY SERVICED FROM BMW DEALERSHIP! ** <br/> ** ONLY 1 OWNER CAR! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR ** <br/> ** DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> ** GORGEOUS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH HARMAN/KARDON SPEAKERS, NAVIGATION, PANORAMA VIEW, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 3D VIEW, CROSS TRAFFIC WARNING, AUTOMATIC PARKING, AUTOMATIC PDC ACTIVATION, BACK UP ASSIST, SIRIUS XM RADIO, SCREEN MIRRORING, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH START, PANO SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH INTEGRATION, COMFORT & SPORT MODE, POWER SEATS, REAR USB-C CHARGING, REAR PASSENGER WINDOW SHADES. AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555*** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.*** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555*** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2019 BMW X5

136,461 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i | HARMAN/KARDON | PANO | REAR CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i | HARMAN/KARDON | PANO | REAR CAMERA

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

  1. 11061686
  2. 11061686
  3. 11061686
  4. 11061686
  5. 11061686
  6. 11061686
  7. 11061686
  8. 11061686
  9. 11061686
  10. 11061686
  11. 11061686
  12. 11061686
  13. 11061686
  14. 11061686
  15. 11061686
  16. 11061686
  17. 11061686
  18. 11061686
  19. 11061686
  20. 11061686
  21. 11061686
  22. 11061686
  23. 11061686
  24. 11061686
  25. 11061686
  26. 11061686
  27. 11061686
  28. 11061686
  29. 11061686
  30. 11061686
  31. 11061686
  32. 11061686
  33. 11061686
  34. 11061686
  35. 11061686
  36. 11061686
  37. 11061686
  38. 11061686
  39. 11061686
  40. 11061686
  41. 11061686
  42. 11061686
  43. 11061686
  44. 11061686
  45. 11061686
  46. 11061686
  47. 11061686
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
136,461KM
Used
VIN 5UXCR6C58KLK80862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 136,461 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! NO ACCIDENTS! **
** DIRECTLY FROM BMW! FULLY SERVICED FROM BMW DEALERSHIP! **
** ONLY 1 OWNER CAR! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR **
** DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


** GORGEOUS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH HARMAN/KARDON SPEAKERS, NAVIGATION, PANORAMA VIEW, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 3D VIEW, CROSS TRAFFIC WARNING, AUTOMATIC PARKING, AUTOMATIC PDC ACTIVATION, BACK UP ASSIST, SIRIUS XM RADIO, SCREEN MIRRORING, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH START, PANO SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH INTEGRATION, COMFORT & SPORT MODE, POWER SEATS, REAR USB-C CHARGING, REAR PASSENGER WINDOW SHADES. AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **






>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 | 4X4 | REAR CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 | 4X4 | REAR CAMERA 195,076 KM $26,985 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170-IN | LIKE NEW | FINANCE 84M for sale in North York, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170-IN | LIKE NEW | FINANCE 84M 271,530 KM $38,985 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class //AMG | NAVI | PANO | XENON for sale in North York, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class //AMG | NAVI | PANO | XENON 157,728 KM $17,789 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2019 BMW X5