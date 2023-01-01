Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

98,228 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1686178568
  2. 1686178569
  3. 1686178568
  4. 1686178567
  5. 1686178567
  6. 1686178568
  7. 1686178568
  8. 1686178568
  9. 1686178568
  10. 1686178568
  11. 1686178568
  12. 1686178568
  13. 1686178567
  14. 1686178568
  15. 1686178568
  16. 1686178568
  17. 1686178568
  18. 1686178568
  19. 1686178568
  20. 1686178568
  21. 1686178617
  22. 1686178618
  23. 1686178616
  24. 1686178617
  25. 1686178617
  26. 1686178617
  27. 1686178618
  28. 1686178617
  29. 1686178618
  30. 1686178619
  31. 1686178619
  32. 1686178619
  33. 1686178619
  34. 1686178619
  35. 1686178619
  36. 1686178619
  37. 1686178619
  38. 1686178619
  39. 1686178619
  40. 1686178619
  41. 1686178669
  42. 1686178669
  43. 1686178669
  44. 1686178670
  45. 1686178670
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
98,228KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10039374
  • Stock #: 8616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8616
  • Mileage 98,228 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

2020 Toyota Corolla
76,245 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q7 PROGRES...
 116,518 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX ...
 51,438 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory