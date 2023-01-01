Menu
2019 Toyota Tacoma

0 KM

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

TRD

TRD

Location

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9450499
  • Stock #: 5312
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN1KX045312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TRD PKG - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - BACK RACK - TOOL BOX - 3.5 L GAS - 4X4 - TOW PKG - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

